WATCH: Police make arrest after chase on I-70 in Mooresville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – Police in Mooresville arrested a man on multiple charges after a police chase Tuesday night.

Officers attempted to pull over Kyle Robert Lee, 27, of Loogootee, in the area of Little Point Road and I-70, but he fled the scene.

After a chase on I-70, officers later caught up with him, and he was arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

He was charged with resisting law enforcement; reckless driving; criminal recklessness; possession of a hypodermic needle; possession of paraphernalia; and criminal mischief.