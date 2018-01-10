Winter Storm Watch issued as freezing rain, snow is expected Friday

WARMEST IN FIVE WEEKS

The January thaw is rolling as temperatures have surged into the low to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. This is the warmest since the first week of December and the normal for mid to late March. It will remain very mild, damp and at times wet through the night. Showers will be around with a temperature steady near 50-degrees!

It will even run warmer Thursday with many area temperatures closing in on 60-degrees. The average date of our first 60-degree day isn’t until February 4. Last January, we reached 60-degrees four times!