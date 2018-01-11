× After a warm Thursday a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect late tonight

Our warm up continues today with temperatures soaring into the lower 60s this afternoon! Scattered showers and drizzle continue throughout the day, so roads will be wet.

The evening hours are looking especially soggy as rain fills in ahead of our next system.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect late tonight through late Friday night. A wintry mix of precipitation will impact both the morning and evening commutes tomorrow.

Colder air moves in overnight, changing rain to freezing rain for a few hours. Light ice accumulations will make roads slick.

During the morning rush hour there will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Finally all precipitation changes over to snow Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

Light ice accumulations up to .25″ are possible before precipitation changes over to snow.

Snowfall totals are very dependent on the path of the storm. Even a few miles shift in the track will greatly affect how much snow you will see in your area. Notice on the northwest side of Indy, up to 2″ is possible. And on the southeast side, 2-5″ is possible. So just a slight change in the storm’s path will greatly affect snowfall totals.

Colder air sticks with us next week, we are even looking at subzero wind chills once again. Light snow accumulations are possible Monday as a clipper system moves through the state.