Backup plan in place for boys Marion County basketball tournament if bad weather prevails

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –With an impending snow storm ready to hit Indiana late Thursday night and into Friday and potentially affecting the Marion County boys basketball tournament, the IHSAA has announced a backup plan should Friday nights semifinal games and Saturday nights championship game be cancelled.

Warren Central (12-0) is scheduled to play Lawrence North (9-3) in the first semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Friday at Southport High School, followed by Roncalli (8-3) vs. Ben Davis (11-2) at 7:30 p.m in the second contest. The championship is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Southport.

But with the forecast calling for a wide variety of winter weather from Thursday night on, the IHSAA has put a weather contingency plan in place. If Friday’s games are cancelled, the semifinals will be played on Saturday and the championship will be moved to Monday. If Saturday nights game is cancelled, the championship contest will be moved to Monday night. If the event is cancelled on both Friday and Saturday nights, the semifinals will be played on Monday and the championship game will be played on Tuesday night.

All listed game times will remain the same no matter what day they are played on.