Greenwood man shoots at thief breaking into vehicle

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A homeowner catches a thief in the act and fires a shot at him.

Just after midnight on Thursday, a Greenwood father received a security alert on his cell phone about suspicious activity in his driveway.

The homeowner grabbed his gun, ran outside and found someone in the driver’s seat of his car.

“I kept yelling ‘put your hands up, don’t move’ and they didn’t listen. They were pretty fearless,” explains the man.

The homeowner asked FOX59 to not show his face or give out his full name. He says the encounter lasted less than a minute as he pointed a gun at the suspect through the car window.

“They were rummaging through their jacket to reach for something. I didn’t know what they were going to grab, a knife, a gun, I don’t know,” explains a Greenwood homeowner.

The man told police he feared the suspect was grabbing a weapon so he pulled trigger.

“It is his property, it is his right to protect himself. If you feel like your life is in danger, you need to do what you feel is right to protect yourself and that’s what he did,” explains Kortney Burrello, with the Greenwood Police Department.

When officers showed up to the home on Vista Way, they were unable to find the suspect.

The neighborhood has been dealing with a rash of vehicle break-ins.

“We’re fed up. We’re armed. We’re sick of it and we’re not going to be victims here,” explains the homeowner.

This homeowner is fairly certain the close call is enough to keep this thief away.

“(I’m) not afraid to shoot and I shot. I don’t think they’ll be coming back and they’ll meet the same thing if they do,” explains a homeowner.

Detectives have obtained a copy of home surveillance video of the incident.

If you know anything that could help track down this suspect, call Greenwood Police Department at 317.882.9191.