Here’s a timeline of the winter storm taking aim at central Indiana

The exact track of the southern low is still being refined but consensus is for a sharp cutoff off of accumulating snow from west to east. Off seven machines that generate snowfall and using various snow techniques, heavier totals favor east/southeast Indiana. The range of snowfall for the city of Indianapolis has tightened up since Wednesday, now ranging from 1.9″ to 5.3″ and with an average of 3.3″.

We’re still watching the exact low pressure storm track and the western extent of a snow shield moving up and through Friday afternoon. Again, there looks to be a sharp west to east cut-off and amounts will likely be adjusted again. Stay tuned and be sure to check in with me on air from 4 p.m. to 7:30 Thursday night and again at 10 and 11 p.m. on FOX59 News!