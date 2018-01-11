Here’s a timeline of the winter storm taking aim at central Indiana

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a large portion of central Indiana from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for several counties in south-central Indiana from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday as well.
Temperatures will remain mild for the rest of Thursday evening and above freezing through midnight, but quick changes will unfold through the overnight hours.
Cold air will hit like a wall starting in the western counties around 1 a.m. then sweep east into eastern Indiana by 4 a.m. The sharp temperature drop will change us from rain to freezing rain to sleet then snow. Here is the latest timeline:
Early morning will be slick and could be very hazardous! The switch to snow before noon will lead to higher snow totals from Indianapolis east to the Indiana/Ohio state line.
The exact track of the southern low is still being refined but consensus is for a sharp cutoff off of accumulating snow from west to east. Off seven machines that generate snowfall and using various snow techniques, heavier totals favor east/southeast Indiana. The range of snowfall for the city of Indianapolis has tightened up since Wednesday, now ranging from 1.9″ to 5.3″ and with an average of 3.3″.
We’re still watching the exact low pressure storm track and the western extent of a snow shield moving up and through Friday afternoon. Again, there looks to be a sharp west to east cut-off and amounts will likely be adjusted again. Stay tuned and be sure to check in with me on air from 4 p.m. to 7:30 Thursday night and again at 10 and 11 p.m. on FOX59 News!