IMPD searching for two suspects after attempted armed robbery at Dollar General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for two suspects after a Dollar General on the west side reported an attempted armed robbery on Sunday night.

At around 9:00 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched a Dollar General store located in the 3600 block of Commercial Drive.

Police said a black male, who is 5’9″ and wore all black clothing, entered the store just before closing time with a semi-automatic handgun.

He allegedly told an employee to put his hands up, but then became distracted when another employee approached him.

IMPD said the first employee pepper sprayed the suspect and then they fought over the gun. During the struggle, the employee allegedly was struck in the face by the gun, which caused swelling and bleeding.

A second suspect, described as a black male wearing a gray jacket with black sleeves, black pants and black Nike shoes, came inside to assist during the struggle.

Police said he was acting as a lookout during the incident.

Both suspects fled the store without any money. If you know any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.