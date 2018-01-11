× Indiana man gets 15 years for chase crash that killed 13-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A judge has sentenced a northwest Indiana man to 15 years in prison for leading police on a pursuit that ended with a collision that killed a 13-year-old girl.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 32-year-old Donnell Howard Jr. learned his sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty last month to two counts of resisting law enforcement.

The Highland man led police on a high-speed chase last Feb. 15 that ended when his car collided with another vehicle in Hammond, killing Julianna Chambers and seriously injuring her grandmother.

The pursuit began after Howard’s girlfriend, 28-year-old Jessica S. Pichon of Danville, Illinois, stole a case of beer from an East Chicago supermarket.

Pichon has pleaded guilty to the same charges. She’s due to be sentenced Wednesday.