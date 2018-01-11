× Indianapolis mayor, DPW to announce city’s plans for winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for most of central Indiana late tonight through Friday night. Ahead of the possible severe weather, Mayor Joe Hogsett will join the National Weather Service and the Department of Public Works to brief everyone on Indy’s winter weather plans and offer safety preparedness tips. We will livestream the briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Colder air is expected to move in overnight, changing rain to freezing rain. During the morning rush hour there will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

All precipitation changes over to snow Friday afternoon into the evening.

City departments are taking extra precautions to get to word out to residents, commuters, and at-risk populations.