IndyGo preparing for winter storm, delays expected system-wide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyGo is getting ready for the impending winter storm set to hit central Indiana early Friday morning.

IndyGo anticipates maintaining normal service throughout Friday, but encourages riders to expect delays system-wide depending on road conditions and to use caution during commutes.

To mitigate any travel issues this weather may bring, IndyGo will prepare additional vehicles for the road and will staff additional mechanics and drivers.

If service levels begin to drop due to hazardous street conditions, they will also call in extra street supervisors to monitor service.

Riders are strongly encouraged to take the following precautions:

Wear warm, highly visible clothing so you can be spotted at a bus stop.

Contact the IndyGo Customer Service Call Center at 317.635.3344, Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for real-time bus arrivals and information on detours. Detours and route delays can also be found on IndyGo’s website.

Text the number “25370” with “Arrivals” and the 5-digit bus stop ID for real-time arrivals.

Allow for extra travel time to and from your destination. Plan for delays due to icy streets, heavy snowfall, and traffic congestion.

Use extra caution and watch your footing as snow and ice can make sidewalks, steps and bus floors slippery. Hold onto the railing when boarding and exiting the bus.

Additionally, IndyGo encourages business owners and residents to keep their sidewalks clear of snow to make passage to bus stops safe for all pedestrians.