LIVE BLOG: Winter storm to arrive overnight; warnings issued for several Indiana counties

A winter storm will arrive in Indiana overnight, prompting a Winter Storm Warning to be issued for several central Indiana counties.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday at 1 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the following counties: Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings.

The remaining Indiana counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory, as temperatures drop from in the 50s to below freezing.

“If you must travel, tread carefully with others’ safety in mind, as well as your own,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Officials urged the public to stay inside and off the roadways if they didn’t have to.

