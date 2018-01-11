Sam’s Club to close two stores in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Sam’s Club plans to close two Indianapolis stores, as well as a third in Goshen.

The company sent warn notices to the Department of Workforce Development, notifying the department that the stores located at 10859 East Washington Street and 3015 West 86th Street will close on Jan. 26.

The Goshen store is located at 4024 Elkhart Road. It will close on the same day as the others.

A sign on the door at the West 86th Street location said the store was closed Thursday, but would reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.

The closures will impact 152 employees at the north side location, 157 at the east side store and 110 in Goshen, bringing the total to 419 workers out of a job. Walmart owns the company and says employees have the opportunity to apply for open positions at both Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The employees will be officially let go on March 16, and management will be terminated on April 13.

The announcement comes on the same day Walmart said it was raising its starting salary to $11 per hour, giving a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible employees and expanding maternity and parental leave benefits.