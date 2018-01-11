Some Carmel residents concerned over plan for new Islamic Life Center

CARMEL, Ind. — A new Islamic Life Center being proposed in Carmel is getting a lot of attention and sparking a huge debate with petitions being filed from both sides.

An empty field currently sits at the corner of 141st Street and Shelbourne Road in Carmel. If the Islamic Life Center were to be built there, it would be the first of its kind in Carmel.

These renderings show what the Mosque called the Islamic Life Center would look like.