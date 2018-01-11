× Three officers hospitalized after exposure to drugs at Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Three officers were hospitalized on Wednesday after exposure to drugs from at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Correctional officers at the jail discovered an inmate had drugs hidden in a body cavity on Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. The transported the inmate to a local hospital, where the contraband was collected and sent off for testing.

Police will not identify the inmate until charges have been filed, and no charges can be filed until the lab identifies the substance.

Around 12 p.m. three officers started showing the effects of being exposed to a narcotic, most likely by unknowingly touching the drugs found in the inmate. They were transported to the hospital and discharged a couple hours later.

According to Sheriff Barry Richard, it is unknown at this time if the inmate they found with contraband is related to the correctional officers’ exposure because they have not yet identified what substance he had. Richard says there were other prisoners booked into the jail around the same time on drug charges that could have cause the exposure.

Two Tippecanoe County K9s were brought into the jail to conduct a sweep for drugs and the K9s did not alert to the presence of drugs. There was also a search by personnel and no drugs were located.