× President Trump decries ‘people from s***hole countries’ coming to US, report says

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from “s***hole countries,” The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Trump apparently uttered the shocking remark as lawmakers discussed reinstating protections for Haitians, Salvadorans and residents of African nations who immigrated to the United States under temporary protected status.

“Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?” Trump said according to the paper, which cited two people briefed on the Thursday Oval Office meeting with lawmakers.

The president added that the United States should instead allow more immigrants from countries like Norway. Trump met Wednesday with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House.

CNN contributed to this report.