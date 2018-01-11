× Wanted woman arrested in connection with murder near Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman wanted in connection with the murder of a man blocks away from the Indianapolis Children’s Museum was arrested Thursday.

IMPD says 33-year-old Monica Hampton turned herself into police and met with homicide detectives. Officers believe she was involved in the murder of 37-year-old Jermaine Ivory Taylor on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded the scene of the homicide in the area of 30th St. and Delaware just before 8 a.m. Taylor was found suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived and he later died at the hospital.

Court records show Taylor had a history of drug related charges, but neighbors know that past doesn’t justify the killing.

“Even if the victim was caught up in something he shouldn’t have been, this is not the way to handle it. I mean going around shooting people is wrong. This could have been someone’s brother or father,” said Long.

Detectives say they were able to gather information from witnesses and evidence from the scene. Later Wednesday, the department asked the public to help locate Hampton, adding that they believed she was driving a 2008 grey Nissan Altima.

The charges that Hampton is facing have not been announced. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the arrest and make final charging decisions.

“IMPD would like to thank the community for their continued support and making Indianapolis a better place to work and live,” said the department in a release Thursday.