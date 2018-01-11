× Winter storm to impact Indiana Friday; Advisories updated along with storm time-line

Some updates to share from the weather center Thursday evening

Winter weather advisory issued for a large portion of central Indiana from 1 am to 10 pm Friday. A winter storm warning has been issued for several counties in south-central Indiana from 1 am to 10 pm Friday as well.

Temperatures will remain mild for the rest of the evening and above freezing through midnight but quick changes will unfold through the overnight hours.

Cold air will hit like a wall starting in the western counties around 1 am then sweep east into eastern Indiana by 4 am. The sharp temperature drop will change us from rain to freezing rain to sleet then snow. Here is the latest timeline – earliest changes in our western counties with transition from west to east.

Early AM will be slick and could be very hazardous! T he switch to snow before noon will lead to higher snow totals from Indianapolis east to the Indiana/Ohio state line.

The exact track of the southern low is still being refined but consensus is for a sharp cutoff off of accumulating snow from west to east. Off 7 machines that generate snowfall and using various snow techniques, heavier totals favor east/southeast Indiana. The range of snowfall for the city of Indianapolis has tightened up since yesterday – now ranging from 1.9″ to 5.3″ and with an average of 3.3″.