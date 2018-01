× Left, right lanes of I-465 closed following semi crash near Keystone exit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The left and right lanes of I-465 are closed currently after a semi jackknifed near the Keystone Ave. exit.

All lanes were previously closed until authorities opened the middle lanes just after 4:35 p.m.

The scene is causing slow traffic near the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Slow down, do not tailgate and expect delays in the area.