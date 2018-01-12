× Body of Indiana soldier who died at Fort Hood set to return Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The body of an Indiana National Guard soldier who died after arriving for training at Fort Hood in Texas is being returned to his home state.

Guard officials say the body of 43-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner of Fort Wayne is scheduled to arrive Friday evening at Indianapolis International Airport. A ceremony is planned, but it’s not open to the public. A service is Monday in Fort Wayne.

The Guard hasn’t released information about the circumstances of his Jan. 6 death, saying it was under investigation.

Boner was a member of the Kokomo-based 38th Sustainment Brigade. About 250 members of the unit traveled to Texas ahead of a deployment to Kuwait.

Guard officials say Boner was an automated logistical specialist who served in a deployment to Iraq in 2009.