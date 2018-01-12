× Carmel Clay School Board announces superintendent’s resignation

CARMEL, Ind. – Dr. Nicholas Wahl, the superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools, has resigned effective immediately.

The Carmel Clay School Board announced Friday evening they accepted Wahl’s resignation. In October, the board placed Wahl on paid administrative leave pending a review of leadership in the district. Human Resources Director Corrine Middleton was also placed on administrative leave.

“The Board has concluded that a change in leadership is in the best interest of the school corporation. The Board believes that Dr. Wahl’s approach and leadership style are not consistent with the Board’s vision. The Board and Dr. Wahl have mutually agreed to sever their relationship,” a statement from the board reads.

The board said it would not comment publicly on the personnel matter, citing privacy rights.

Wahl’s contract runs through June 30, 2022. The board and Wahl entered into a resignation agreement where Wahl will receive his contract salary and partial benefits through June 30, 2018. Wahl will not receive the deferred portion of the incentive compensation that was awarded for past contract years. There will be no incentive compensation award for the 2017-18 contract year.

The board hopes to have a new superintendent in place by July 1.

According to the school’s website, Dr. Wahl has more than 30 years of experience in the public education system. He has served in a number of positions ranging from middle school science teacher to athletic director.

He was a superintendent in Hinsdale, Illinois before coming to the Carmel-Clay school district.