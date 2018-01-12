Flu-fighting soup from Kylee’s Kitchen is a souper way to fight illness
Flu-Fighting Soup
Yield: Makes about 10 servings
Ingredients
- 2 large carrots, chopped
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 1/2 cup mushrooms (I used canned, whole mushrooms, but it’s your preference)
- 6 scallions (or about 1/2 bunch), chopped
- 2 cloves garlic (about 2 teaspoons), minced
- 3 Tablespoons red curry paste
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons ginger, minced
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 1 1/2 pounds chicken, cooked and shredded
- 1 (8 ounce) box brown rice noodles
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- Optional: Avocado, limes, or more cilantro for serving
Directions
- Heat large soup pot to medium heat with a little bit of oil; add carrots and sauté until soft, or about 5 minutes
- Add red pepper and mushrooms, and sauté for another two minutes
- Add scallions, garlic, and ginger, and sauté for one minute
- Add red curry paste and turmeric and sauté for 30 more seconds
- Pour in chicken broth, coconut milk, and lime juice; bring to boil then reduce to simmer
- Add chicken and noodles and let simmer for about 5 minutes, or until noodles are al dente
- Right before serving, stir in cilantro
- Serve soup with sliced avocado, lime wedges, or more cilantro
Slow Cooker Version
If you want to adapt this recipe for a slow cooker, simply dump all ingredients except chicken, noodles, and cilantro in slow cooker and cook on low for about 6 hours. You may want to microwave your carrots for about a minute first just to make sure they’re soft enough.
Once the 6 hours is up, add chicken and noodles and cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes in the slow cooker, or until the noodles are al dente. Right before serving, stir in the cilantro.