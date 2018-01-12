× Flu-fighting soup from Kylee’s Kitchen is a souper way to fight illness

Flu-Fighting Soup

Yield: Makes about 10 servings

Ingredients

2 large carrots, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1/2 cup mushrooms (I used canned, whole mushrooms, but it’s your preference)

6 scallions (or about 1/2 bunch), chopped

2 cloves garlic (about 2 teaspoons), minced

3 Tablespoons red curry paste

1 1/2 Tablespoons ginger, minced

2 teaspoons turmeric

6 cups chicken broth

1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk

2 Tablespoons lime juice

1 1/2 pounds chicken, cooked and shredded

1 (8 ounce) box brown rice noodles

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

Optional: Avocado, limes, or more cilantro for serving

Directions

Heat large soup pot to medium heat with a little bit of oil; add carrots and sauté until soft, or about 5 minutes Add red pepper and mushrooms, and sauté for another two minutes Add scallions, garlic, and ginger, and sauté for one minute Add red curry paste and turmeric and sauté for 30 more seconds Pour in chicken broth, coconut milk, and lime juice; bring to boil then reduce to simmer Add chicken and noodles and let simmer for about 5 minutes, or until noodles are al dente Right before serving, stir in cilantro Serve soup with sliced avocado, lime wedges, or more cilantro

Slow Cooker Version

If you want to adapt this recipe for a slow cooker, simply dump all ingredients except chicken, noodles, and cilantro in slow cooker and cook on low for about 6 hours. You may want to microwave your carrots for about a minute first just to make sure they’re soft enough.

Once the 6 hours is up, add chicken and noodles and cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes in the slow cooker, or until the noodles are al dente. Right before serving, stir in the cilantro.