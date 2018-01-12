× Icy, snowy Friday ends windy and much colder; Arctic air reloads with more snow by Monday

STORM DEPARTS

Cold winds will blow and the storm system departs. Friday’s entry-level intensity winter storm produced 2″ to 3″ snowfall reports, freezing rain and sleet. One of the larges reports came from The wintry cocktail made for hazardous driving conditions for the morning and evening commute. Snowfall will ease and end quickly early Friday evening.

Winds have been strong and while additional snowfall is not expected beyond 7 – 8 pm, blowing and drifting snow will created travel concerns. Gusts will continue to just of 30 mph through 2 am.

COLD BLAST

Temperatures have fallen over 30-degrees from the same time Thursday and combined with strong winds, the wind chill makes it feel 50-degrees colder! The winds will whip snow causing visibility issues and some drifting into early Saturday morning along with sub-zero wind chills.

The colder air is drier and only a few snow flurries are expected on Saturday.

COLD RELOADS

A new clipper system will dive southeast Sunday night bringing the threat of more snow for Monday mornings commute. Snow will spread southeast by sunrise and there looks to be a good chance of a sticking snow. Stay tuned. Behind this system – a new cold surge. A new batch of arctic air will move in Monday night sending temperatures once again below zero by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.