LIVE BLOG | Winter storm brings freezing rain, snow to central Indiana

Hoosiers are getting ready for a winter storm that will bring freezing rain and snow to central Indiana.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following counties: Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings. A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for most parts of the state until 10 p.m.

Find school closings and delays here.

Temperatures dropped sharply overnight as rain transitioned into sleet. It will eventually turn to snow, with the highest amounts falling to the east and southeast. Hoosiers should also expect windy conditions throughout the day.

Find the latest updates from FOX59 below: