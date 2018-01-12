President Trump signs proclamation to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Friday declaring Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Today we celebrate Dr. King for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter the color of our skin, or the place of our birth we are all created equal by God,” Trump said Friday ahead of the signing.

This week Trump signed a measure creating a new national historic park for Martin Luther King Jr. in Georgia. The park’s boundaries include the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, a site that King used as the headquarters for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, according to a White House spokesman.