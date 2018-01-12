× Travel watches, advisories in effect for Indiana counties for winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As a winter storm slams into central Indiana Friday, several counties have travel advisories in place.

Of the central nine counties, Marion, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Hancock and Shelby counties have all issued yellow travel advisories.

That’s the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

Ten counties, including Owen, Brown, Lawrence, Spencer, Monroe, Marshall, Vanderburgh, Orange, Daviess and Knox, are under orange travel watches.

That means conditions are a threat to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

You can find updates at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website.