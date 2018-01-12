× U.S. Postal Service urges customers to clear snow, ice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to keep their sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes clear of snow and ice following the winter storm that has hit central Indiana on Friday.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for postal carriers.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins, “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box, including steps, porches, walkways and street approach, will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for customers to deposit their mail, and for the Postal Service to collect the mail. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

“We want our letter carriers to be safe,” Hawkins added. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”