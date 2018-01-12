× Westbound I-70 reopens near Richmond after camper crash

RICHMOND, Ind. – State police were called to the scene of a crash involving a camper trailer on westbound I-70 near mile marker 147 Friday afternoon.

All westbound lanes were blocked after the trailer crashed on its side. The scene is between the Centerville Rd. and US 35 exits.

Westbound motorists were advised to avoid the area by exiting at the Richmond US 35 exit to SR1 south to I-70, or US 35 to SR 38 to SR1 then south to I-70.

The camper was removed from the roadway and the lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m.

There were no injuries in the crash. Troopers continue to work crashes and slide offs on I-70 in Wayne and Henry Counties from motorists going too fast for the snow covered roadways.