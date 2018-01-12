× Winter Storm Friday creates slick travel conditions with ice and snow accumulations

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas in purple and a Winter Storm Warning for areas in magenta, until 10pm. A storm system moving through the area will bring light ice accumulations followed by snow accumulations this afternoon. Roads will become slick and hazardous at times. Use caution traveling.

This is a complex system as we have an arctic front moving through this morning, dropping our temperatures. Followed by an area of low pressure moving up from the south, which will continue snow this afternoon.

Ice accumulations up to .2″ are possible until mid morning. Snowfall accumulations vary greatly. Lesser amounts west with increasing amounts east. Indianapolis is right in the middle, expecting around 2-4″ of snow through this evening.

As cold air continues to move in this morning we are looking at a wintry mix of precipitation. The pink indicates a freezing rain, sleet, and snow mixture. And the blue is snow.

By midday, precipitation in Indy will be falling as snow. Some areas southeast will still be seeing a wintry mix.

As the low pressure system moves up from the south, it will keep snow ongoing into the afternoon hours.

Snow clears out from west to east after 5pm.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting to 35 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits and lower 10s today. Saturday morning will be dry but some areas will feel below zero. More accumulating snow is possible on Monday, followed by another push of arctic air. Subzero temperatures are possible Wednesday morning.