Homicide detectives responding to two separate shooting deaths early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead after two separate shooting incidents within 5 miles of each other early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Oakland Street on reports of a person shot.

That’s on the city’s near east side.

They located the victim and pronounced them dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide investigating a person shot 300 S Oakland … PIO enroute — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 13, 2018

The second incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.

They located one victim, who died.

IMPD homicide investigating a person shot 3700 Wallace..PIO enroute — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 13, 2018

We will keep you updated on both of these incidents.