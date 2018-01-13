Homicide detectives responding to two separate shooting deaths early Saturday morning
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead after two separate shooting incidents within 5 miles of each other early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Oakland Street on reports of a person shot.
That’s on the city’s near east side.
They located the victim and pronounced them dead at the scene.
The second incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the city’s east side.
Officers responded to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.
They located one victim, who died.
We will keep you updated on both of these incidents.