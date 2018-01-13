× IMPD: 2-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by car, mother also hit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities were at the scene of a pedestrian struck on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4:45 p.m., officers arrived to the 8200 block of E. 34th St. to find a 2-year-old girl who was struck by a car. Police said her mother was also struck, and suffered a broken leg.

IMPD said the girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition with head injuries. Police said she was later stabilized, but remains in critical condition.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. IMPD said it appears the child darted out in front of the vehicle.

Correction: IMPD originally told us the victim is 6. They later clarified and said she is 2.