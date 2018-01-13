× IMPD: 6-year-old girl in stable condition after being struck by car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities were at the scene of a pedestrian struck on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4:45 p.m., officers arrived to the 8200 block of E. 34th St. to find a 6-year-old girl who was struck by a car.

IMPD said the girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition with head injuries. Her condition was later downgraded to stable.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. IMPD said it appears the child darted out in front of the vehicle.

We will update this story once more information is available.