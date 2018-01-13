IMPD investigating two overnight homicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-IMPD is investigating the city’s sixth and seventh homicides of the year, as community leaders urge peace. The two latest killings happened early Saturday morning, and so far at least one arrest has been made. It does not appear these two latest killings are connected.

Saturday morning’s first victim was found shot in the 300-block of south Oakland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Police say it appears there was some kind of disturbance at the home before the victim was shot and killed.

Then just a few hours later, in the 3700-block of Wallace Avenue, another man was found shot dead in the street. Police say 24-year-old Jacob McIntosh has been arrested in connection to that crime.

“People have to come back to the realization that you can’t solve a problem with a weapon,” said IMPD’s Genae Cook, “you know you have to start communicating with each other.”

That’s the message IMPD is trying to get out in communities plagued by violence, as the city is now three homicides ahead of where it was this time last year.

“It has been a growing problem that we have seen in the city,” said Rev. Charles Harrison, whose Ten Point Coalition is working to stem the tide of violence. He says more has to be done not just to stop the violence itself, but to cure whatever’s leading up to it.

“If we don’t address the root causes, all we’re really doing is putting a band-aid on this much larger problem,” said Harrison. He says his Ten Point Coalition is working to address those root causes, which he says include poverty, broken homes, and unemployment.

“But its really going to take a societal effort to really address what’s leading people down this path,” said Harrison.

Police say part of the solution is simply knowing your neighbor, and not being afraid to speak up when you know something isn’t right.

“You have communicate with each other,” said Cook, “a neighborhood has to talk to each other…a neighborhood that is familiar with each other, when you know your neighbors, you don’t have as much crime in your neighborhood.”