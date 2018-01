× Near east side shooting leaves one person dead early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Saturday morning shooting leaves one person dead on the near east side.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Oakland Street on reports of a person shot.

They located the victim and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene.

We will keep this story updated.