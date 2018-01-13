Quiet and cold weekend after winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! The snow and ice have come to an end and we are even starting the weekend with sunshine! It is cold outside, temperatures in the teens but wind chills are in the single digits.

We enjoy partly cloudy skies today with occasional flurries. Temperatures warm to 20º but northerly winds keep us feeling like the single digits.

Sunday is another quiet and cold day. After 10pm Sunday, our next system returns snow to the area.

Snow continues through the Monday morning commute, focused mainly north of I-70. Snow showers taper off Monday afternoon leaving light accumulations.

Another arctic blast behind the snow. High temperatures only in the single digits Tuesday afternoon, and fall below zero Tuesday night! High pressure builds in for next week, keeping our weather quiet as we warm up.