Wide variety of events to be offered on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — White River State Park will celebrate MLK, Jr. Day with free admissions. ALL Park attractions will be open for free in exchange for donations to Gleaners Food Bank of greater Indianapolis.

Free health screenings will be offered by Eskenazi Health available at the Park as well.

Visitors to White River State Park attractions will receive free admission and parking on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a canned good donation (one can per person, per attraction please). Rather avoid lugging cans? Visitors can donate directly to Gleaners Food Bank online and show a donation receipt on their phone. MAKE YOUR ONLINE DONATION HERE

In addition to enjoying the attractions themselves, MLK Jr. Day visitors to the Park can:

Watch films with Dr. King’s speeches at the Indiana State Museum.

Preview the new children’s exhibit at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

Catch Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg Museum the day before it chugs out of town.

at the State Museum. See animals that love the cooler temperatures and plenty of indoor exhibits at the Zoo.

Experience the IMAX® film Amazon Adventure (presented in 2D) for free.

Since it started 18 years ago, the Park’s partnership with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana on this one-day, annual event has resulted in more than 100 tons of non-perishable, canned food donations.

Special activities will take place throughout the day at most of the major attractions that make up White River State Park: Eiteljorg Museum, IMAX® Theater, Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis Zoo and the NCAA® Hall of Champions. The Indianapolis Indians will have activities at the State Museum.

The following FREE activities at Park attractions will be taking place on MLK Day:

artist Jingo Illo, will make its debut. Illo will be on hand to talk to guests about the mural he created. There will also be an opportunity for children to post their dreams to the display. For those interested in a little friendly competition that involves using your thinking skills, visitors will find two new interactive exhibits on the second floor: “Make the Grade” and “Trivia Blitz.” Guests can also participate in a scavenger hunt and register for hourly raffle prizes. Indianapolis Zoo: Visitors can walk the grounds and see animals, especially the ones that love

the cooler temperatures. Favorite activities will include petting sharks, looking eye-to- eye with

orangutans and gazing at dolphins.

the cooler temperatures. Favorite activities will include petting sharks, looking eye-to- eye with orangutans and gazing at dolphins. IMAX Theater: Amazon Adventure (presented in 2D) will be shown for free as space permits throughout the morning and early afternoon. Make sure to get your IMAX tickets early that morning as there is limited seating. Tickets are typically gone before noon. This film is Rated G and 25 minutes in length. Film title is subject to change. The film tells the epic, true story of explorer Henry Bates’ fascinating 11-year journey, through the Amazon rainforest, as a young man who risks his life for science in the Amazon. As in any great detective story, audiences will experience the compelling clues Bates unearths in his discovery of the phenomenon of mimicry, whereby certain animals adopt the look of others that helps them deceive predators and gain an advantage to survive.

Indiana State Museum: Explore all that the Indiana State Museum offers for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There will be an inflatable game with the Indianapolis Indians, roaming historical characters, paper flower and chain crafts, coloring sheets, Indiana Trivia, videos of Dr. King’s speeches and more. Plus, take part in a health screening performed by Eskenazi Health. The Farmer’s Market Café will offer lunch.

Eiteljorg Museum: Visitors can immerse themselves in Native American and Western cultures with the museum’s many exhibits. It’s your last chance to visit Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure, a one-of- a-kind G-scale model train experience. See trains wind past treasures of the American West and Indianapolis, including Hollywood, Mt. Rushmore, Yosemite, the Golden Gate Bridge, Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Lucas Oil Stadium and much more. Jingle Rails features trains that chug along nearly 1,200 feet of track through a network of trestles, bridgesand tunnels with detailed replicas of national treasures.

The Park is also offering complimentary parking on MLK, Jr. Day on a first-come, first-served basis and not guaranteed. Visitors may park in one of the following locations:

The underground garage located off Washington Street just west of West Street,

The surface parking lots at the Indianapolis Zoo and Victory Field, and

The surface parking lot across from Victory Field next to the Park’s Visitor’s Center.