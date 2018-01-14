× 2 killed, 2 injured after vehicle fleeing police crashes in northern Indiana

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A police chase in Warsaw, Indiana ended with a crash that killed two people Saturday night.

The incident began when a state trooper responded to a reported theft at a Meijer located at 1200 Lake City Highway around 9:22 p.m.

Police say the officer then spotted a white 2003 Pontiac Grand Am that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled eastbound on US 30.

Officers say car drove through a red light at the Parker Street intersection, crashing into three other vehicles.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle, 19-year-old Jacob Slone and 16-year-old Paige Jefferson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in one of the other vehicles were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital. They’ve been identified as 34-year-old Miguel Linares Jr. and 35-year-old Nora Linares, both of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Police say Miguel suffered critical and potentially life-threatening injuries, while Nora suffered injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident is asked to call First Sergeant Kevin Smith at the Indiana State Police Ft. Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.