Former Indy Sports Writer inspired by Brody Stephens to open sports memorabilia shop

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - On the square in downtown Noblesville Indiana, you'll find a newly opened sports memorabilia shop called "Bruno's Shoebox."

The shop has been a dream of former IndyStar and 1070 the fan writer Conrad Brunner for decades, but the person who inspired him to finally see his dream come to fruition? An eight year old boy named Brody Stephens.

Brody passed away from Leukemia this past year but his memory and inspiration live on at Bruno's Shoebox.

After 40 years as a sports journalist, 30 years spent covering the Pacers and 10 covering the Colts, Conrad Brunner is fullfilling that dream in what he hopes to be his retirement.

This past week, Bruno gave us a tour of his new shop and told us how Brody inspired the idea.