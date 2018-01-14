× IMPD investigating fatal Saturday night crash on Stop 11 Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, IMPD officers responded to the scene of a fatal accident at the 2600 block of East Stop 11 Road.

Police say a white passenger car was speeding westbound on Stop 11 Road and started losing control.

The vehicle slid and hit the curb and retaining wall near train tracks, which caused the vehicle to flip and crash into a utility pole.

The pole struck of the car, completely crushing the interior.

As a result, live power lines were severed and covered the car and ground nearby.

First responders could not safely approach the car to check on the occupant.

However, both officers, fire and IEMS personnel were able to see an unresponsive person inside.

After several minutes, IPL arrived and turned off all power to the area.

An adult female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was found in the car.

The IMPD fatal crash team is on the scene to process.

Right now, Stop 11 between Madison and McFarland is and will be shut down until the investigation and IPL are finished with the scene.

The crash also caused a nearby transformer to blow up and power in the nearby area is out.

Police say speed was definitely a factor in this fatal crash.