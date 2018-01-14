× IMPD investigating shots fired at officers on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after shots were fired at officers in the area of Morris and Belmont St. on the west side.

According to scanner traffic, police officers are believed to be okay.

Russ McQuiad confirmed that a car and a suspect are in custody. It’s not known at this time if officers are searching for additional suspects.

The original run was for a traffic stop and shots were fired at officers after that.

IMPD confirmed they are still looking for one or more suspects.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.