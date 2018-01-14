IN Focus: Panelists discuss Trump remarks, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are political experts in Indiana saying about the vulgar remarks President Trump reportedly made about “s-hole” countries and immigration?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week’s top stories, including the latest reaction to the President’s controversial comments.

Late this week, Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) responded to the President’s remarks on Twitter, saying she was “disappointed” the President used disparaging language:

I was disappointed to hear the allegations that the President used disparaging language toward Haiti and African nations while discussing immigration. It is not productive to achieve the broader goal of reforming our broken immigration system. — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) January 12, 2018

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, the panel also reacts to Gov. Holcomb’s state of the state address last week, and discusses the controversy over new Indianapolis city-county council president Stephen Clay, who ousted former council president Maggie Lewis on Monday.