Indiana man convicted in long-term girlfriend's arson death

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. — A western Indiana man has been convicted of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend by setting her ablaze inside a house.

A Warren County jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes Saturday night before finding Scottie Kincade guilty of murder and arson in Heather Smith’s September 2016 slaying. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Prosecutors say Kincade mortally wounded the 31-year-old inside her Williamsport home and then poured an accelerant around the room and on Smith before setting the house and her ablaze.

Authorities say Smith died from inhaling super-heated air and carbon monoxide.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports that jurors heard how Kincade spent years physically abusing Smith.

Court records state that Smith was planning to move to Kansas to start a new life.