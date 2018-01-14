× LIVE BLOG: More snow expected in central Indiana Sunday night into Monday morning

More snow is expected to move into central Indiana Sunday night and continue into the Monday morning rush hour.

Sunday morning, models showed about 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible in Indianapolis and northern counties, while counties south of I-70 could see up to 2 inches.

Drivers should plan use extra caution as the accumulation will likely lead to hazardous road conditions.

After the snow system pulls out of the area Monday afternoon, more frigid temperatures will likely take hold. Wind chills Tuesday morning will drop to -20º at times and we’ll have single digit highs in the afternoon.

