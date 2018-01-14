Mother of two critical after being shot by stray bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A young mother of two is still in the hospital after being hit in the head by a stray bullet early Sunday morning. Her family says that 33-year-old woman was asleep in bed when a shootout happened at a strip mall next to their home near 34th Street and Donald Avenue.

The woman’s family asked that neither her identity nor their identifies be reported out of safety concerns. However, they are sharing her story in the hope that someone will come forward and call police.

“I’m hurt, that’s my sister,” said the victim’s younger brother, “we didn’t know if she was going to make it through the night.”

The young man said his sister is strong, describing her as a woman who loves her gardening almost as much as she loves her husband and two kids.

“She likes to plant flowers in the Spring,” her brother said, “she’s a funny person, she likes to have fun and enjoy life.”

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby business shows the parking lot where the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. In the video, very little of the actual shooting can be seen however audio reveals between thirty and forty gunshots along with arguing from multiple voices.

“That was wrong,” said her brother, “if they wanted to get in a shootout they should have gone somewhere else.”

The woman was taken to Eskenzai in critical condition. At last check, her family said she is showing signs of improvement.

“I’m asking for prayers and to whoever knows something call the police or something,” said the woman’s son, “she’s doing better now, so hopefully she’ll get out of the hospital soon.”

If you know anything about this you’re asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.