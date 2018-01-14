× Police: Car hits median, launches into second floor of dental office

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Officers in California responded to an unusual call on Saturday night, when they arrived at a scene involving a sedan wedged into a dental office.

Police responded to the 300 block of E. 17th St. on the report of a working vehicle into building collision just north of downtown Santa Ana.

Authorities said a white sedan was traveling at an excessive rate of speed and hit a median on 17th St.

The car then launched into the air and ended up wedged in the second floor of a dental office.

All occupants were extracted and suffered minor injuries.

The driver, who admitted to using narcotics, was admitted to a local hospital for observation.

It took a larger wrecker truck to remove the vehicle from the dental office. Damage estimates are not known at this time.

Santa Ana is located just southeast of Anaheim.