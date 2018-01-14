× Read Chuck Pagano’s farewell letter to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fifteen days after being fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Chuck Pagano penned a farewell letter to the Circle City.

The letter appeared in a half page ad in Indy Star’s Sunday paper.

In the emotional letter, Pagano revealed his only regret as coach – not being able to deliver the Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis.

“My only regret is not being to deliver the Lombardi Trophy to this city that deserves to hoist it once again,” Pagano wrote.

He also touched on his battle with leukemia and thanked the community for the outpour of support.

“I will never forget the outpouring of strength and encouragement that we received from this community, state and supporters around the globe,” wrote the 57-year-old.

At the end of the letter, the Colorado native said he and his family will always be Hoosiers at heart.

Read the full letter below: