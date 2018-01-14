Read Chuck Pagano’s farewell letter to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fifteen days after being fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Chuck Pagano penned a farewell letter to the Circle City.
The letter appeared in a half page ad in Indy Star’s Sunday paper.
In the emotional letter, Pagano revealed his only regret as coach – not being able to deliver the Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis.
“My only regret is not being to deliver the Lombardi Trophy to this city that deserves to hoist it once again,” Pagano wrote.
He also touched on his battle with leukemia and thanked the community for the outpour of support.
“I will never forget the outpouring of strength and encouragement that we received from this community, state and supporters around the globe,” wrote the 57-year-old.
At the end of the letter, the Colorado native said he and his family will always be Hoosiers at heart.
Read the full letter below:
Dear Indianapolis,
Roughly six years ago, you welcomed my family and me to your charismatic city. Just eight months after arriving, our journey hit a detour and I was soon receiving chemotherapy to treat leukemia that had spread through my body. I will never forget the outpouring of strength and encouragement that we received from this community, state and supporters around the globe. Our family quickly realized the true embodiment of Hoosier Hospitality. We weren’t residents of Indiana for more than a year – many hardly knew us – but you embraced us as one of your own and we felt like Hoosiers immediately. Along the way, we made numerous relationships and memories that will last a lifetime. My only regret is not being to deliver the Lombardi Trophy to this city that deserves to hoist it once again. Through the ups and downs of the last six years, your support for the Indianapolis Colts was unwavering and that’s a testament to you –Colts Nation. It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to serve as head coach of the Colts. We thank the Irsay family for the opportunity and we thank you for everything you’ve done for us. We will always be Hoosiers at heart.
Thank you Indianapolis!