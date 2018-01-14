× Suspects fleeing ISP crash and die, two others in critical condition

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night, an Indiana State Trooper responded to a theft that allegedly took place at the Meijer in Warsaw, Indiana.

The trooper spotted a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description and tried to stop it.

The vehicle fled eastbound on US 30 and ran a red light at the intersection of US 30 and Parker Street, crashing into three other vehicles.

The two occupants in the suspect vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others in one of the vehicles that was struck were transported to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, both in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.