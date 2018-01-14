× SWAT investigating shots fired at IMPD officers on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after shots were fired at officers in the area of Morris and Belmont St. on the west side.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers attempted to pull a car over. Police said the driver got out and opened fired on two officers.

IMPD confirmed that two officers involved were not injured.

The passenger immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

IMPD confirmed they are still looking for the driver. SWAT has converged on a house in the 1300 block of S. Belmont.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male and do not have additional suspect information.

We will update once more information becomes available.