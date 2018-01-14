× Woman facing several charges after Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman is facing several charges after police say she shot a man in Lafayette Saturday night.

When officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Archway Dr. around 8:43 p.m., they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

After receiving a description and approximate location of the suspect from the victim, police located 38-year-old April Lynn Foster and took her into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated.

Foster was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where she was charged with attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anybody with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department (807-1200) or the We-Tip Hotline (800-78-CRIME).