1 dead, 1 wounded after being shot on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One man was found shot to death inside a car and another was found wounded on the city’s northeast side Monday night.

Police say the injured man approached an officer in the 4100 block of North Post Road at about 7:40 p.m. saying he had been shot. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

About five minutes later, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4000 block of North Brentwood Drive, where the second victim was found in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shootings are “probably linked,” but their investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.