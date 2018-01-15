Click here for school closings and delays

Butler falls on the road at Providence 70-60

Posted 7:30 PM, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:31PM, January 15, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 18: Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs attempts a shot in the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 18, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kamar Baldwin impressed the Dunkin’ Donuts Center crowd with 25 points, but Butler could not hold off Providence, losing to the Friars 70-60 Monday evening in Rhode Island.

Though Baldwin found the basket early and often for Butler (13-7, 3-4 Big East), the same could not be said for Kelan Martin, who managed just 6 points on 3-for-14 shooting, the senior’s worst offensive output of the season. As a team, the Bulldogs managed to shoot just 35% while Providence (13-6, 4-2 Big East) connected on 50% of their shots from the field.

The result gives Butler four losses in their last five games since an upset of then No. 1 Villanova on December 30. The Dawgs will have four days between games, next suiting up for a road contest at DePaul (8-9, 1-4 Big East) on Saturday.